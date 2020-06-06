EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 336.

No new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, although the day-over-day increase was the largest Alberta has counted in nearly two weeks. On May 24, it saw a 24-hour jump of 42 positive test results.

Saturday's regional breakdown is as follows:

Calgary zone: 223 active cases and 4,606 recovered

South zone: 18 active cases and 1,219 recovered

Edmonton zone: 76 active cases and 505 recovered

North zone: 17 active cases and 218 recovered

Central zone: no active cases and 96 recovered

Two active cases and 12 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed

There are 44 people in hospital and six of them are in intensive care.

There are 29 active cases and 688 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 112 facility residents have died.

In the last 24 hours, 5,692 tests have been performed.

To date, 6,656 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Alberta and 146 Albertans have died from the virus.