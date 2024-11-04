40 vehicles taken off the road in Strathcona County for lack of safety requirements

A safety operation in Strathcona County took 40 vehicles off the road for violating various requirements in October.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) inspected 66 commercial vehicles between Oct. 8 and 10. Only 17 per cent passed the inspection, the county said in a news release on Monday.

“Hundreds of commercial vehicles use county roads every day, so their adherence to commercial vehicle requirements is vital to the safety of our roads and everyone using them,” said Vito DiSciglio, manager of enforcement services.

CVSA officers looked for various safety requirements including tire inflation, secured cargo, valid driver’s license, emergency exits and proper lighting.

Drivers who fail the inspection are required to make the repairs and pay any fines. The fines can range from $324, all the way up to a seizure to see if the vehicle is safe to be on the road.

“We don’t conduct inspections just to hand out fines,” DiSciglio said.

“By identifying issues before they become problems, we can prevent potential accidents and help keep everyone travelling on our roads safe.”