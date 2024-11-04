Employee charged with defrauding $20K from customers at Fort McMurray business

A Fort McMurray woman is facing charges after a local business owner filed a complaint with RCMP.

Mounties say the 31-year-old woman, who was an employee of the business, was charging clients an additional fee via e-transfer that was later sent to her personal account.

Police investigated complaints from more than 100 victims who were reportedly defrauded.

Investigators say more than $20,000 was taken between March 2021 and June 2023.

It's also alleged the woman cashed several cheques that were made payable to her employer.

She has been charged with 88 counts of fraud under $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, forgery and convention of the Health Information Act.

The woman is set to appear in court in Fort McMurray on Dec. 18.