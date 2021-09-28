400-bed shelter set to open in downtown Edmonton

EDMONTON -

A newly built men’s shelter in downtown Edmonton is getting set to open its doors to the city’s most vulnerable.

Hope Mission has rebuilt the Herb Jamieson Centre after it had to be demolished last year.

According to a release on Tuesday, this is the largest project the mission has taken on since being founded in 1929.

“We’re really excited just to see the reaction when they come in,” Kelly Row, the community engagement lead for Hope Mission, said.

The updated building will offer several new features including wheelchair access, open concept spaces, expanded sleeping areas a new medical wing and washrooms with enhanced safety features.

The centre’s team of nurses will also operate out of this new facility, the release read.

“We try to pride ourselves on first class facilities and that’s what we’ve got here,” Row said to media.

The 400-bed facility cost about $16 million paid for by the federal government, the province and private donations.

“This thing is built specifically with the clients in mind whereas we kind of fit into the old building.”

Hope Mission is planning to officially open the new centre in October.