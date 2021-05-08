EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man is facing impaired driving charges after police found him driving westbound in eastbound lanes of the Anthony Henday Saturday morning.

Edmonton police told CTV News Edmonton they received multiple calls around 3:15 a.m. Saturday of a car travelling into oncoming traffic on Anthony Henday Drive.

Police say they repeatedly tried to pull the driver over without success as he continued to drive in the wrong direction. Multiple near misses with cars were witnessed by police.

The driver travelled nearly 20 kilometres from Manning Drive to around 184 Street before hitting the ditch after a close call with a semi-truck.

The 41-year-old was taken into police custody without incident, EPS says