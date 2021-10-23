41-year-old man killed in southeast Edmonton collision

EDMONTON -

A 41-year-old man died in hospital on Friday, two days after being struck by a vehicle, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said.

In a news release sent Saturday, EPS says the man was reportedly picking up items from the roadway that had fallen from his truck on Wednesday night around 11:20 p.m.

A 60-year-old man was driving northbound on 34 Street S.W., just north of 28 Avenue S.W., when police say he allegedly struck the pedestrian.

The 41-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

“Investigators do not believe drug or alcohol were factors in the collision,” EPS said in a statement. “No charges have been laid at this time.”

Major collisions continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.