EDMONTON -- The impacts of COVID-19 on some of Edmonton’s schools are a little clearer thanks to a new report released by Edmonton Public School Board trustee Michael Janz.

It details coronavirus stats in the division since the start of the new school year on Sept. 3, until Nov. 10.

According to the report, 450 individuals in the division have tested positive for the disease in that time, and 111 of 215 Edmonton public schools have seen cases.

As a result, 10,500 students and 1,075 staff members were forced or recommended to self-isolate.

There have been 60 schools in the Edmonton zone across all school divisions where in-school transmission has occurred.

EPSB said it is following the safety guidelines laid out in the Government of Alberta’s school re-entry strategy, including screening for illness, handwashing and sanitizing, physical distancing where possible, enforcing the use of PPE, enhanced cleaning standards, strict illness protocols and cohorts.

Janz said the findings of the report are concerning.

“Our staff have gone above and beyond and the anxiety our students, staff and families can’t be captured in words,” he wrote in a tweet.

Alberta reported 1,584 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday alone, breaking daily case records for the fourth day in a row.