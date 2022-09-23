46 per cent of commercial vehicles inspected during police blitz pulled from the road due to violations

More than 100 commercial vehicles were pulled off the road for failing to meet safety compliance regulations during a recent police inspection event.

Between Sept. 13 and 15, the Edmonton Police Service Commercial Vehicle Inspection Unit along with municipal and provincial partners held a fall commercial vehicle check.

Out of 238 vehicles inspected, 110 vehicles, or 46 per cent, were pulled from the road due to safety violations.

Fifteen had to be towed due to their dangerous condition.

Only 69 vehicles passed inspection.

In one case, a load of pipe on a semi shifted, striking the back of the driver’s cab.

CVIU members inspecting commercial vehicles. (Source: EPS)

“This particular incident shows how difficult it can be to secure a large load and how dangerous it can become for the driver and surrounding motorists when a load is not secured properly,” said Const. Trevor Henderson with CVIU in a written release. “Regular commercial vehicle inspections help to prevent these situations and make the roads safer for all drivers.”

A total of 551 violations were found and $36,000 in fines were issued.