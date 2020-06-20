EDMONTON -- Alberta confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 35 new recoveries. There were no additional deaths reported.

The province did not confirm how many tests had been performed in the last 24 hours.

The case breakdown by region is as follows:

Calgary zone – 238 active cases, 4,831 recovered

Edmonton zone – 226 active cases, 583 recovered

Central zone – 3 active cases, 85 recovered

South zone – 22 active cases, 85 recovered

North zone – 32 active cases, 229 recovered

Unknown zone – 4 active cases, 12 recovered

Currently there are 525 active cases in the province, and 6,996 recoveries.

There are 39 people in hospital, and six of those are in intensive care.

So far, 152 people in Alberta have died as a result of the virus.

Alberta Health Services also confirmed on Saturday that a total of 12 workers at Edmonton's main recycling facility have tested positive for the virus, up from 10 on Friday.

The workers are employed by Suez Canada Waste Services.

The plant has been closed until further notice.