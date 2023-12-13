49 kilograms of cocaine, ecstasy found in Edmonton bust

More than four dozen kilograms of drugs – worth an estimated $1.6 million – were recently found at a central Edmonton home.

Edmonton Police Service obtained a search warrant for the home after finding seven kilograms of cocaine and $45,000 in cash during a traffic stop the night of Nov. 24.

Two males, whose ages police did not share, were arrested that evening.

Later, when officers searched the home near 121 Street and Jasper Avenue, they found 23 kilograms of MDMA (ecstasy) and 165 grams of methamphetamine.

They also searched the vehicle that was stopped on Nov. 24 again, finding another 19 kilograms of cocaine in a hidden compartment.

Two men face several drug and weapon-related charges. They are scheduled to appear in court in January.