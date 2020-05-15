EDMONTON -- Five people were charged after cannabis was being sold online and delivered out of three Edmonton homes, police said.

After searching homes and vehicles in Rosslyn, Oliver and Minchau on May 6, police seized 4,643 grams of cannabis, 165 packages of edibles, 420 grams of shatter, 15 grams of cocaine, seven grams of crack cocaine, THC vape pens and $9,515.

Police believe the seizure amounts to approximately $61,000 in street value.

Dean Bell, 26, Bobbi-Jo Spence, 26, Ian Mack, 34, and John Dickinson, 48, were arrested in connection to "The CannaBus 780" website, and charged with possession of illicit cannabis, possession of cannabis for the purpose of illegal distribution and possession of proceeds of crime.

In addition, Christopher L'hirondelle, 26, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.