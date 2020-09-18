EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Public School Board reported three more schools with COVID-19 cases on Friday, with one of those schools declaring an outbreak.

Alberta Health Services informed the public school division the day before that people at multiple schools had tested positive.

Waverley School had two people test positive for COVID-19. Approximately 12 students from a Grade 1/2 combined class as well as seven staff members were asked to isolate and get tested. Under AHS guidelines, when two or more cases happen in a school it is referred to as an outbreak.

Nellie Carlson School had one person test positive. Approximately 32 students in a Grade 9 class as well as seven staff members were asked to isolate and get​ tested.

A. Blair McPherson School had one person test positive. Approximately 31 students in a Grade 8 class and seven staff members need to isolate and get tested for the disease.

EPSB says all schools have contacted impacted students and families. Schools will also be arranging supports for learning while students isolate at home for 14 days.