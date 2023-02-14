5-week-old baby dead in Edmonton, police investigating

Edmonton police are investigating the Feb. 8 "suspicious" death of a five-week-old baby.

An autopsy was conducted on Feb. 9, but the cause and manner of death are "pending further results," Edmonton Police Service said on Tuesday.

EPS did not say why they are calling the death suspicious.

The child was taken by EMS to Stollery Children's Hospital on Feb. 5 and immediately admitted to the intensive care unit.

The EPS Child Protection Section launched an investigation the same day.

No other details were released by police.

Anyone with information about the child's death is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.