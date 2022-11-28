$500K in stolen property from B.C., Alberta, Sask., seized by Edmonton police

The Edmonton Police Service has made an arrest in a stolen property investigation that stretched across B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The investigation started with a person reporting something had been stolen from their vehicle.

In early November, EPS officers executed a search warrant and located a number of reported and non-reported stolen items from across the three provinces, worth about $500,000.

About $125,000 worth of the stolen property has been returned to its rightful owners; police are still searching for the owners of the rest of the items.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences, including trafficking in stolen property obtained by a crime, fraud over $5,000, fraud under $5,000, theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.