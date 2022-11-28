$500K in stolen property from B.C., Alberta, Sask., seized by Edmonton police

Edmonton police are searching for the owners of these and other stolen items after a search warrant turned up $500,000 in stolen property. (Credit: Edmonton police are searching for the owners of these and other stolen items after a search warrant turned up $500,000 in stolen property. (Credit:

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?

There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial -- not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice -- but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island