EDMONTON -- Families at two Edmonton public schools were told Thursday by Alberta Health Services their children need to isolate after a potential COVID-19 exposure in class.

One person tested positive for the disease at J. Percy Page School in Mill Woods, sending about 15 Grade 12 students and one staff member home.

One person also tested positive at Queen Elizabeth School in the Killarney neighbourhood. There, 36 students in the graduating class and two staff were directed to isolate.

As well, AHS told the public school division two cases previously reported at Riverbend School are considered an outbreak. On Sept. 22, when the cases were first confirmed, school authorities were told the cases did not meet that classification.

Three public schools in Alberta's capital city continue to be under watch -- meaning they have two or more cases -- according to government data: Vimy Ridge, Highlands School, and Austin O'Brien.