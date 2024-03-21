Mounties are urging drivers to be cautious after crews responded to 52 crashes, including three that caused injury, on the QEII between Edmonton and Calgary on Wednesday.

Other serious crashes have been reported throughout the province, police added in a 9:30 a.m. traffic advisory.

As the snow continues to fall on Thursday, police are asking drivers to stay home if they don't have to travel.

"If you must travel, RCMP want to advise motorists to use extreme caution, slow down and maintain an increased distance between yourself and other drivers," police said in a Thursday news release.

A snowfall warning was issued Thursday for most of southern Alberta, including Calgary, Lethbridge, Drumheller, and Banff.

Twenty-one people reported crashes in Edmonton between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday.