EDMONTON -- Six Safeway stores in Alberta will be rebranded as FreshCo stores, the grocery chain confirmed on Monday.

The following stores are expected to close this spring to undergo renovations for four to five months:

Millbourne Mall, Edmonton, AB

Coliseum, Edmonton, AB

Palisades Square, Edmonton, AB

Gateway Village Mall, St. Albert, AB

Brentwood, Calgary, AB

Saddle Ridge, Calgary, AB

All of the stores with the exception of the Brentwood store have pharmacies, which will remain open during the renovations.

Construction is expected to be complete in the fall, at which point the stores will reopen as FreshCo locations.

FreshCo is a chain of discount grocery stores owned by Sobeys Inc., which also owns Safeway. The chain was launched in 2010.

According to a press release from the company, the stores offer price matching, an in-stock guarantee with a rain check and 10 per cent off, and a replacement and reimbursement guarantee on freshness of products.