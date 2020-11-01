EDMONTON -- Three COVID-19 outbreaks at Edmonton’s Grey Nuns Community Hospital have infected four patients and two employees.

Covenant Health confirmed Sunday three units are affected in the hospital, which has started outbreak response.

All patients and staff connected to the units are being tested, and the units are closed to new patients, transfers and most visitors.

“All staff who have either worked on or have been present on those units, even if they are not showing symptoms are also being tested,” a spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton.

“All potential contacts are being traced to ensure we reduce the possibility of spread and we are following Occupational Health, Safety and Wellness and Public Health isolation and testing protocols.”

In the Edmonton health zone, there are also outbreaks at the Leduc, Misericordia, Royal Alexandra, and University of Alberta hospitals.