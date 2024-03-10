EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 62-year-old Edmonton woman charged in Saturday morning fatal shooting in Vermillion River County

    (Supplied/RCMP) (Supplied/RCMP)
    A 62-year-old Edmonton woman has been charged in relation to a fatal shooting  that took place early Saturday morning in Vermillion River County.

    RCMP officers responded at 1:57 a.m. March 9 to a weapons complaint early Saturday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a dead person, identified as 47-year-old Edward Hubert Beharrell.

    Based on the suspicious nature of the death, police immediately arrested the other occupant of the home.

    Cherry Skrenkowich, 62, has been charged with manslaughter with a firearm.

    Skrenkowich appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was remanded into custody. She’s due to appear in court March 12, in Lloydminster.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

