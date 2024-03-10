62-year-old Edmonton woman charged in Saturday morning fatal shooting in Vermillion River County

A 62-year-old Edmonton woman has been charged in relation to a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Vermillion River County.

RCMP officers responded at 1:57 a.m. March 9 to a weapons complaint early Saturday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a dead person, identified as 47-year-old Edward Hubert Beharrell.

Based on the suspicious nature of the death, police immediately arrested the other occupant of the home.

Cherry Skrenkowich, 62, has been charged with manslaughter with a firearm.

Skrenkowich appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was remanded into custody. She’s due to appear in court March 12, in Lloydminster.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.