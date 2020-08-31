EDMONTON -- Customers of a southwest Edmonton 7-Eleven and Tim Hortons location are being told to monitor for coronavirus symptoms after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The joint location, located at 14204 23 Avenue, was closed Monday.

A sign on the door said the store was being cleaned and would reopen “in consultation with Alberta Health Services.”

“Team members are self-isolating, with pay, per local health department recommendations,” a emailed statement from the companies read.

“Any customers who may have visited the store/restaurant between August 24 to August 31 should monitor their symptoms and may visit ahs.ca/covid to access the COVID-19 online self-assessment tool and other health information,” it said.

The statement said the store would reopen on or before Wednesday Sept. 2, with employees that did not work with the affected staff member.