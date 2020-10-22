EDMONTON -- Seven employees at the Jasper Park Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fairmont, who owns the lodge, says the hotel remains safe for guests, and deep cleaning of the entire property is underway, and contact tracing and a 14-day self-quarantine is underway.

Alberta Health Services says no guests have been impacted, and risk of transmission is low for anyone who hasn’t been in contact with the employees.

Officials say the employees haven’t been on the property for seven days.

The hotels had already been doing a 48-hour hold on guest rooms after each stay, mandatory screening and temperature checks and masks are required in indoor public spaces.