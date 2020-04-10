EDMONTON -- The province announced an additional 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and seven more deaths, the highest number of deaths reported in a single day.

Four of the deaths were at the McKenzie Towne care facility in Calgary, bringing the total number of deaths at that facility to 17.

The province completed 2,123 tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Since Thursday, 121 people are considered to be recovered.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available. Original story:

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give Alberta's customary COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Alberta reported 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus and three more deaths on Thursday, bringing case total to 1,451 and the death toll to 32.

There were 47 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 14 in ICU, as of Thursday afternoon.

