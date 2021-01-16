EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 717 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday after completing 12,439 tests on Friday.

A total of 15 deaths were also reported on Saturday, including six seniors in Edmonton and five seniors in Calgary.

There are now 765 people in hospital in the province, 122 of whom are in intensive care.

The province currently has 12,713 active cases of COVID-19, including 4,863 in the Calgary Zone and 4,510 in the Edmonton Zone.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will return for an in-person update on Monday.