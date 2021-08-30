EDMONTON -- A 78-year-old man sustained serious injuries when he crashed a plane into a hangar in northern Alberta Monday morning.

Mounties say the pilot was practicing high-speed taxis on the runway from east to west in Westlock County at approximately 11 a.m. when in one attempt the plane took off and its nose hit the hangar.

The man, from Victoria, B.C., was taken to an Edmonton-area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No one else was injured.

Property damage is being assessed and the crash is under investigation.