2024 Victoria Day: Things to do in and around Edmonton over the long weekend
Monday May 20 is Victoria Day, meaning a long weekend for many. Here are some fun things to do in Edmonton and surrounding areas:
Fort Edmonton Park 50th anniversary
- Fort Edmonton Park is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a weekend of family-friendly fun, giving visitors a taste of decades long past.
Celebration of Dance
- The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is putting on a "dance extravaganza" by dance groups from across the province on Monday. The open-air museum is located around 20 minutes east of Edmonton in Lamont County.
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News Edmonton, right at your fingertips
MayDaze Carnival and Artisan Collective Market
- Mill Woods will be the place to be between Friday and Monday, with the Wild Rose Carnival at Mill Woods Town Centre. The artisan market will run on Saturday and Sunday.
Dinner Theatre
- Several venues around Edmonton have shows over the weekend, including Beach Barbie's Birthday Bash and The Beach Boys of Summer at Jubilations Dinner Theatre and Grease at the Mayfield Dinner Theatre.
Concerts and shows
- Live music will also be on offering in and around Edmonton, with shows like The Country Divas at Festival Place in Sherwood Park, Rachmaninoff & Dance at the Winspear Centre, Ashanti at the River Cree Resort and Casino and Justin Labrash at Thirsty Rooster Trail Eatery and Pub in St. Albert, all on Friday. On Saturday, Garden Party featuring Case of the Mondays will be at The Backyard, Aldo Nova and Helix will be at the River Cree Resort and Casino and Fantastic Dances: Rachmaninoff & Ravel will be at the Winspear.
Performances
- The live performances don't end there, with several other kinds to consider for the weekend and beyond. Atomic Improv featuring local talents Donovan Workun, Mark Meer and Ron Pederson will be at the Spotlight Cabaret from Thursday until Sunday. Magic & Madness with Chris Gowen will be at The Rec Room at South Edmonton Common on Friday. The Comic Strip at West Edmonton Mall is hosting Lev Fer from Thursday to Saturday and Gerry Dee on Sunday. Dead Letter is playing at the Gateway Theatre until June 2 and From Cradle to Stage is playing at the Walterdale Theatre until Sunday. The Silver Screen Soirée burlesque event is taking place Sunday at the Boxer Kitchen & Bar.
Oilers playoff hockey
- If sports is more your cup of beer, the Edmonton Oilers will be trying to win their series against the Vancouver Canucks this weekend. Game 5 is Thursday night in Vancouver and Game 6 will be on Saturday in Edmonton. If necessary, Game 7 will be on Monday in Vancouver. Watch parties will be happening in Ice District Plaza and Scotiabank Fan Park.
Volleyball
- The VC Youth National Championships are also underway at the Edmonton Expo Centre until May 26.
Edmonton Valley Zoo
- Wildlife Rescue: Second Chance at Survival! Is currently on display at the Edmonton Valley Zoo, featuring 12 sculptures of animals that were brought back from the brink of extinction.
Muttart Conservatory
- The feature pyramid's current theme at the Muttart is A Palace Wedding, with hydrangeas, geraniums, begonias and an eight-foot-tall water feature. Cellist Christine Hansen will also be performing there on Sunday.
John Janzen Nature Centre
- It's migration season! Visitors can welcome back animals and learn about their migration patterns.
Golfing
- All city golf courses are open for the season, as well at the Victoria Driving Range.
Rec Centres and pools
- There are 18 recreation centres that will be open throughout the long weekend in Edmonton. The Queen Elizabeth Outdoor Pool will also open for the season Friday, weather and air quality permitting. Giant inflatables are also back at the Eastglen Leisure Centre on Monday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
City Hall fountain
- The fountain and change rooms at city hall will be opening for the summer starting on Saturday. On Saturday and Sunday, the Edmonton Arts Council is also setting up free activities in Sir Winston Churchill Square, including table tennis, hacky sack, large format games of checkers, chess, snakes and ladders and giant Lego.
Farmers Markets
- The season isn't in full swing yet, but there are still plenty of farmers markets open all around the province, a full list of markets in Edmonton and the surrounding area is available here.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 120 active fires burning across Canada, 76 are 'out of control'
The 2024 wildfire season has begun, and it's shaping up to follow last year's unprecedented destruction in kind, with thousands of square kilometres already consumed.
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
BREAKING Apple experiencing iMessage outage, Downdetector shows
Apple users are experiencing an iMessage outage, reporting issues with sending and receiving messages, Downdetector shows.
A Toronto man killed his mother and decapitated her. His lawyers argue it wasn't murder
A ‘lifetime of abuse’ led Dallas Ly to snap and repeatedly stab his mother inside their Leslieville apartment in 2022 but he never intended to kill her, his defence lawyers argued during his murder trial in Toronto on Thursday.
Father charged with second-degree murder in daughter's stabbing death southwest of Montreal
A father has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 34-year-old daughter in southern Quebec.
Trudeau calls New Brunswick's Conservative government a 'disgrace' on women's rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assailed New Brunswick's premier and other conservative leaders on Thursday, calling out the provincial government's position on abortion, LGBTQ youth and climate change.
Kevin Spacey receives star support as he fights to get his career back
Kevin Spacey is pushing back on the 'rush to judgment' against him and is being backed by some big names as he seeks to reclaim his acting career.
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
He had dreams of running for Canada in the Olympics, then he learned his family would be deported
A burgeoning track star says his dream of going to the Olympics is being derailed by a deportation order after Immigration officials rejected his family’s claim for asylum
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Lower Springbank Road closed west of Calgary for fatal crash
RCMP have closed a portion of Lower Springbank Road west of Calgary for a deadly crash.
-
'Wanting everybody to feel comfortable and welcome': Alberta couple killed in highway crash remembered
Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Alberta couple who were killed Sunday in a highway crash northwest of Lethbridge, Alta.
-
Canadian family warns of the dangers of wildfire smoke after losing son
The family of a nine-year-old boy who died last summer is urging Canadians to be more mindful of the harmful effects of wildfire smoke.
Lethbridge
-
Downtown Lethbridge lawlessness task force seeing positive progress
Lethbridge has been working to address lawlessness in the city’s downtown over the past six months.
-
Patios and parklets program returns to downtown Lethbridge for 2024
It's just about patio season in Lethbridge, and the city is once again rolling out its annual patios and parklets program.
-
'Wanting everybody to feel comfortable and welcome': Alberta couple killed in highway crash remembered
Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Alberta couple who were killed Sunday in a highway crash northwest of Lethbridge, Alta.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman starts petition against bylaw that would allow livestock closer to homes
A new zoning bylaw, that would allow livestock operations to be closer to homes in the RM of Dundurn, Sask., isn't sitting well with those who live near Blackstrap Lake.
-
Is it safe to use your phone to collect points in the drive-thru?
The Saskatchewan RCMP wants you to know it’s not targeting drive-thrus to ticket people for using their fast food reward apps.
-
Police investigating after woman stabbed in Saskatoon park during morning walk
Saskatoon police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning in a park along 18th Street West.
Regina
-
'Worried he might be carrying a handgun': Legislative Speaker cuts ties with Sask. Party, claims he was harassed and intimidated
The Speaker of the Saskatchewan Legislature Randy Weekes has severed ties with the Sask. Party after accusing some members of harassment and intimidation tactics, including a situation he claimed saw the Government House Leader bring a hunting rifle to the legislative building.
-
Tornado warning issued in southwest Saskatchewan
A tornado warning has been issued for a small region of southwest Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. RCMP warning of scammers claiming to be police officers
Saskatchewan Mounties want the public to be aware of fraudulent phone calls circulating where people claim to be from the RCMP.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. parents sentenced to 15 years for death of 6-year-old boy
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has sentenced the mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy who died from blunt-force trauma in 2018 to 15 years in prison.
-
May long weekend in Vancouver: 5 events to check out
From the opening of Playland for its summer season to a free two-day comics festival, there's lots to do in Vancouver this Victoria Day long weekend. Here are some options.
-
'More aggressive': Tocchet shifts lineups as Canucks get ready to take on Oilers in Vancouver
As the Canucks prepare to take on the Oilers for Game 5, Vancouver head coach Rick Tocchet is making changes to the team's lineup.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. parents sentenced to 15 years for death of 6-year-old boy
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has sentenced the mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy who died from blunt-force trauma in 2018 to 15 years in prison.
-
Eby warns about United-Conservative merger, says B.C. voters face 'starkest choice'
Premier David Eby delivered an election-style speech to his New Democrat caucus, warning of the potential merger between the opposition BC United and B.C. Conservative parties, saying the fall election is shaping up to be the "starkest choice in a generation."
-
B.C. nurse suspended for 'significant' privacy breaches
A nurse in Metro Vancouver has been suspended for two weeks and ordered to take remedial education after she accessed the personal health records of several people for no work-related purpose.
Toronto
-
A Toronto man killed his mother and decapitated her. His lawyers argue it wasn't murder
A ‘lifetime of abuse’ led Dallas Ly to snap and repeatedly stab his mother inside their Leslieville apartment in 2022 but he never intended to kill her, his defence lawyers argued during his murder trial in Toronto on Thursday.
-
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' soliciting investments as recently as February: police
Ontario’s so-called 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski was soliciting new investors as recently as February – a year-and-a-half after he was petitioned into bankruptcy for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million – police alleged on Thursday.
-
17-year-old youth charged in shooting at Brampton park
A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting at a park in Brampton last week that left a man injured.
Montreal
-
Father charged with second-degree murder in daughter's stabbing death southwest of Montreal
A father has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 34-year-old daughter in southern Quebec.
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
-
No charges for Montreal imam who delivered speech at pro-Palestinian rally
Quebec's Crown prosecution office said it will not lay charges against a Montreal imam following comments he made at a pro-Palestinian rally last fall.
Atlantic
-
'We're rich!': New Glasgow, N.S., couple wins big in Lotto 6/49 draw
A Nova Scotia couple is $5 million richer after winning the latest Atlantic Lottery 6/49 draw.
-
Transport truck drives off overpass in Lower Sackville, N.S., landing on highway below
A section of Highway 102 is closed Thursday evening after a transport truck drove off an overpass.
-
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Winnipeg
-
Severe thunderstorm rolls through Winnipeg, bringing hail and heavy rain
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Winnipeg, producing heavy rain and hail in some areas of the city.
-
Ex-wife of admitted serial killer testifies about violent and sexually abusive relationship
Jeremy Skibicki’s ex-wife was called as a Crown witness in the 37-year-old accused’s quadruple homicide trial in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench on Thursday.
-
Winnipeg man charged with luring and sexually assaulting two teens
A Winnipeg man has been charged with luring and sexually assaulting two female teens in separate instances.
Ottawa
-
Eliminating English-only education on table of OCDSB program review
More reaction is coming from parents as the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board looks to make major adjustments to its elementary programs including French immersion and how it is delivered.
-
Ottawa daycares struggling under $10-a-day program
It's been a rocky start to the $10-a-day daycare program in Ontario. There still aren't enough spots and many daycares are short funding and say they may opt-out all together.
-
Man jumps from second floor to escape fire in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a call for a fire on Tall Oak Private, near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police searching for second stabbing suspect
One person is in custody while a second suspect is on the loose following a stabbing that sent two people to hospital in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Long lineups at Sudbury's landfill because of scale repairs
Repairing the scales at Sudbury’s main landfill site on The Kingsway is causing delays and long lineups for residents and businesses using the site to dispose of waste and trimmings.
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
Barrie
-
Out with Loblaws, in with Zehrs in Barrie's north end
Zehrs has returned to the north end of Barrie.
-
Muskoka Store reopens with nostalgic twist one year after fire
A beloved community staple in cottage country is finally reopening after a destructive fire forced it to shutter its doors last spring.
-
Family of man killed in Springwater hit-and-run speak out at sentencing hearing
Six months after being found guilty of a fatal hit and run in 2018 that claimed the life of Dominik Adamek in Springwater Township, Maimuna Baldeh heard from his grieving family, who told the court about the pain they've endured since that day.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo, Ont. escape room broken into – again
Most people want to break out of an escape room. A Waterloo, Ont. business, however, has been broken into – not once – but twice.
-
Puppies found abandoned in box by Hwy. 401 ramp
The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.
-
Cambridge FunGuyz location raided again, 19-year-old charged
Waterloo regional police have laid another drug-related charge after raiding a psilocybin seller in Cambridge again.
London
-
Unique circumstances lead OPP to reveal name of 'homicide/suicide' victim
It’s been three months since 38-year-old Tanya Wiebe was found dead inside a home on Roberts Line in Central Elgin.
-
Dangerous and derelict, city hall targets three houses for property standards demolition
LIving next to the boarded up house at 219 Adelaide St. N. for two years has taken a toll on Theresa Mullins and her family.
-
Man pulled from King Street fire dies from injuries
A man who was pulled from a burning building in Old East Village on Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, London police announced on Thursday.
Windsor
-
Police seize over $250,000 in drugs, arrest 53-year-old man
Windsor police officers have arrested one suspect and seized over $250,000 in illegal drugs after an investigation.
-
By the numbers: Gordie Howe International Bridge
Just 26 metres is all that remains of bridge deck construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit.
-
'This is really about saving a life': Victims and Survivors of Crime Week focusing child abuse in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor Essex Child/Youth Advocacy Centre (WECYAC) is calling on the community to learn more about local services as part of Victims and Survivors of Crime Week 2024.