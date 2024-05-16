EDMONTON
    • 2024 Victoria Day: Things to do in and around Edmonton over the long weekend

    A carousel at Fort Edmonton Park. (Fort Edmonton Park) A carousel at Fort Edmonton Park. (Fort Edmonton Park)
    Monday May 20 is Victoria Day, meaning a long weekend for many. Here are some fun things to do in Edmonton and surrounding areas:

    Fort Edmonton Park 50th anniversary

    • Fort Edmonton Park is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a weekend of family-friendly fun, giving visitors a taste of decades long past.

    Celebration of Dance

    MayDaze Carnival and Artisan Collective Market

    • Mill Woods will be the place to be between Friday and Monday, with the Wild Rose Carnival at Mill Woods Town Centre. The artisan market will run on Saturday and Sunday.

    Dinner Theatre

    Concerts and shows

    Performances

    • The live performances don't end there, with several other kinds to consider for the weekend and beyond. Atomic Improv featuring local talents Donovan Workun, Mark Meer and Ron Pederson will be at the Spotlight Cabaret from Thursday until Sunday. Magic & Madness with Chris Gowen will be at The Rec Room at South Edmonton Common on Friday. The Comic Strip at West Edmonton Mall is hosting Lev Fer from Thursday to Saturday and Gerry Dee on Sunday. Dead Letter is playing at the Gateway Theatre until June 2 and From Cradle to Stage is playing at the Walterdale Theatre until Sunday. The Silver Screen Soirée burlesque event is taking place Sunday at the Boxer Kitchen & Bar.

    Oilers playoff hockey

    • If sports is more your cup of beer, the Edmonton Oilers will be trying to win their series against the Vancouver Canucks this weekend. Game 5 is Thursday night in Vancouver and Game 6 will be on Saturday in Edmonton. If necessary, Game 7 will be on Monday in Vancouver. Watch parties will be happening in Ice District Plaza and Scotiabank Fan Park.

    Volleyball

    Edmonton Valley Zoo

    Muttart Conservatory

    • The feature pyramid's current theme at the Muttart is A Palace Wedding, with hydrangeas, geraniums, begonias and an eight-foot-tall water feature. Cellist Christine Hansen will also be performing there on Sunday.

    John Janzen Nature Centre

    • It's migration season! Visitors can welcome back animals and learn about their migration patterns.

    Golfing

    • All city golf courses are open for the season, as well at the Victoria Driving Range.

    Rec Centres and pools

    City Hall fountain

    • The fountain and change rooms at city hall will be opening for the summer starting on Saturday. On Saturday and Sunday, the Edmonton Arts Council is also setting up free activities in Sir Winston Churchill Square, including table tennis, hacky sack, large format games of checkers, chess, snakes and ladders and giant Lego.

    Farmers Markets

    • The season isn't in full swing yet, but there are still plenty of farmers markets open all around the province, a full list of markets in Edmonton and the surrounding area is available here.

