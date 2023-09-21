8 units damaged by fire at downtown Edmonton apartment building

Fire ripped through the top floor of a downtown apartment building on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 95 Street and 103 Avenue around 2 p.m.

Flames could be seen shooting out of a top-floor suite, and smoke billowed into the sky.

Residents of the building, both two and four-legged, were forced out of the building.

"The smoke started smothering in really quickly and I had to grab my cat and get out," said resident Jessie Wickberg.

"Earliest crews arrived there was a top floor suite, fire got into the attic, they managed to contain it, and now there are eight units affected by fire," Dist. Chief Darryl Stang of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate are still unknown.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk