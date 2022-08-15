8 windows smashed at Hull Block, EPS seeking tips and footage

A historic building in central Edmonton sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage after several windows were smashed earlier this month.

Hull Block, located at 106 Avenue and 97 Street, had seven windows broken between 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 and the 7 a.m. the following day, the Edmonton Police Service said on Monday.

A hair salon in the same building had its front window smashed on Aug. 10 just after 3 a.m., EPS said.

Hull Block had several windows smashed earlier this month. (Supplied)

Repairs are estimated to be as high as $40,000, police said.

Drivers, residents and businesses in the area with dash cam or security footage are asked to call police at 780-423-4567.

Hull Block was built in 1914 for $35,000, according to a plaque on the building.

The City of Edmonton designated it as a Municipal Historic Resource.