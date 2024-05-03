Video of Michelle Hadwen before her death in 2009 released by Edmonton police
More than 15 years after the death of Michelle Hadwen, police are still searching for the person responsible for her death.
The 37-year-old was found unconscious in the area of 79 Street and 121 Avenue around 4 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2009.
She was taken to hospital where she died.
An autopsy determined her death was a homicide, but police have not released her cause of death for investigative purposes.
They have said her injuries did not result from being hit by a vehicle.
On Friday, the detective in charge of the case held a news conference and released surveillance video of Hadwen before her death in hopes of gaining new information.
Hadwen was an Indigenous woman who was a member of two First Nations in Saskatchewan.
"Michelle first came to Edmonton around 1991. She travelled often between Alberta and her home province until 2007, when she made Edmonton her permanent home," Det. Kim Jay told reporters.
"Michelle was a very social person. Well known, having many friends and acquaintances."
Jay said Hadwen frequently spent time at establishments in the 95 Street area, including the York Hotel at 104th Avenue and 96th Street, the last place she was seen alive.
The former York Hotel in Edmonton at 104th Avenue and 96th Street. (Credit: Google)
"Security footage from the location showed us that Michelle interacted socially with many people at the York on the evening of Oct. 5," Jay commented.
"She left alone on foot at 9 p.m. going westbound on 104. We truly believe someone saw Michelle between the time she left the York and the time she was located in the Eastwood neighbourhood."
She also said police were examining DNA as part of their investigation.
"It's an ongoing exploration, so we're always looking at the forensic exhibits with the lens of today's technology. So that is something that I am looking at with this investigation."
Members of Hadwen's family also spoke at the news conference.
Det. Kim Jay (bottom right) of the Edmonton Police Service and members of Michelle Hadwen's family on May 3, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
"She would have celebrated her 52nd birthday on April 30," her aunt, Vera Roy, said. "Michelle as a youngster was a very vibrant, beautiful child. The oldest sibling of five."
"I can still see her come walking down the hallway. Brown hair, beautiful. Resembling her father."
Her father, Andrew Quewezance, shared that he lost his mother, Hadwen's grandmother, in 1965. He still doesn't have the information about the circumstances surrounding her death.
"I'm content with not knowing," he said.
"I don't want to leave this earth without knowing what happened to my daughter. It's a hard thing to go through when you don't know, you don't have any answers."
"In my life, I'm starting to forget, forgive. And I can't forgive anybody I don't know to forgive."
Jay also shared more about why she called a news conference about Hadwen's death.
"This file has been under several reviews … there's been numerous detectives involved, and still, we're at a point where no one's been arrested."
"Since I took over the file, I just thought, 'There's got to be more I can do to generate some leads and generate that information.'"
"I've seen how much advocating [the family is] doing, I have to do my part."
Anyone with information about Hadwen's death is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
