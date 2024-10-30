85-year-old pedestrian dead after Woodcroft crash

An 85-year-old man is dead and police are looking for witnesses to the crash that killed him.

Edmonton police said the man was hit by a car while crossing 114 Avenue near 135 Street in a wheelchair at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 21.

The driver was heading east on the avenue when they hit the man, throwing him from the wheelchair.

The man suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died on Monday.

No information on the driver has been released, but officers said the remained on scene.

Police have not yet said if impairment, speed or sun glare were factors in the crash.

Officers are looking for witnesses or dash camera footage of the crash. Anyone with information should call police at 780-423-4567.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.