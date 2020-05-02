EDMONTON -- There have been 97 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Alberta on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to 3,136, and two more people have died.

There have been 61 deaths in the Calgary zone, 15 in the north zone, 12 in the Edmonton zone, five in the south zone, and one in the central zone. The total number of people who have died is 94.

The case breakdown by region is as follows:

3,775 cases in the Calgary zone

1,054 cases in the South zone

501 cases in the Edmonton zone

218 cases in the North zone

88 cases in the Central zone

34 cases in zones yet to be confirmed

There are currently 88 people in hospital, and 19 of them are in intensive care.

There have been 597 cases confirmed in continuing care facilities to date, and 66 of the deaths in the province have been associated with continuing care centres.

The confirmed number of recoveries is now 2,534.

The province is asking all Albertans with smart phones to download the ABTraceTogether app to help reduce the spread of the virus.