A$AP gang members charged in drug, firearms busts: police

Gang members were arrested in a hamlet north of Edmonton last week.

On March 5 and 6, Mounties and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams stopped two vehicles in the Wabasca-Desmarais area, arrested four members of the A$AP street gang and seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun, cocaine and fentanyl.

Two people were charged with drug-trafficking and firearms offences, and two people were charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Another person was charged with drug-related offences.

A$AP street gang

A$AP stands for Always Strive and Prosper and the gang operates in central and northern Alberta, according to ALERT.

The gang works in drug trafficking, robberies and home invasions, and is "known to rely on violence."

"A$AP isn't shy about allowing their presence being known in the community, which is used as a tool for recruitment and intimidation," ALERT insp. Angela Kemp said.

Its members wear grey and white clothing.