Police probe man's death in Clearwater County as homicide

A man's death in Alberta's Clearwater County is being investigated by police as a homicide.

On Friday, RCMP in Rocky Mountain House were called to a report of a man's body that had been discovered in a wooded area. Officers went to the scene as did a fish and wildlife officer.

Mounties on Sunday would not say where in the county the body was found. They said the man had recently died and had injuries, and that they are investigating his death as a homicide.

RCMP said Sunday the body has been taken to the medical examiner's office in Calgary and that more details about the case are expected mid-week.

Clearwater County stretches along the Alberta Rockies from a point southwest of Sundre to ones northwest of the Brazeau River and north to the North Saskatchewan River near Drayton Valley. Communities in the county, which is 18,691.65 square kilometres in size, include Rocky Mountain House, Caroline, Nordegg and three First Nations reserves.

Anyone with information about the man's death can call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2881 or can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the P3 Tips app.