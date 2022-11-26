'A couple of grinches hit us': Local antique, jewelry store robbed Saturday morning

Beck Antiques and Jewellery's new location in Sherwood Park Mall was robbed Saturday morning, with thieves making off with several items, including coins and antique bills.

RCMP say officers were dispatched around 6:40 a.m. to the mall entrance nearest the Cineplex for the break-in.

Two robbers smashed the mall door, rushed into the mall and broke into the store to steal the items out of glass display cases, Beck Antiques said in an email newsletter to its patrons.

"A couple of grinches hit us and it is unfortunate that people are getting so desperate that they resort to crime," said Clinton Beck, Beck Antiques founder, in that email.

"We try and build the most beautiful stores and have the most amazing shopping experience for customers and then some hoodlums have to wreck it," Beck added. "We had a beautiful window display meant to bring joy shoppers, it is unfortunate that we have depraved individuals that have to ruin it."

Mounties said both thieves were males, one had a hammer and the other had a form of metal bar. One wore a black jacket with their hood up and another had a grey sweater and a mask covering their face.

Damage after an early morning robber at Beck Antiques and Jewellery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 (Supplied).

An "undetermined amount" of collector coins and antique currency was stolen, police added.

"The investigation continues into this break and enter," said Cst. Drew Burchett, with Sherwood Park RCMP, in a statement.

"It appears that the damages caused during this event may be more costly than the articles taken."

Beck Antiques moved to Sherwood Park Mall in the hopes that having a mall storefront would be a "safer choice" than a standalone street store.

"Unfortunately this is becoming par for the course in this business," Beck said.

The store is offering a $500 reward for information leading to solving the robbery.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact Sherwood Park RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.