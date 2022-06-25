'A downtown block party': Al Fresco on 104 Street returns

The summer season in downtown Edmonton officially kicked off Saturday with the return of the Al Fresco market.

For the next nine Saturdays, the outdoor market and celebration will take over 104 Street north of Jasper Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Puneeta McBryan, Edmonton Downtown Business Association executive director, explained how the market started during the pandemic to offer the community a chance to stay connected.

Originally organized by the Downtown Edmonton Community League, the business association has now taken over the event to help make it an even bigger celebration with yoga, dance, and art classes and dog-friendly activities.

"Making downtown that destination is really, really important for us," McBryan added.

"It's (now) more of just building community and bringing people down and having a bit of a street party. It's like a downtown block party."