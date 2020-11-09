EDMONTON -- While most Remembrance Day events have been cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still some events taking place in the metro-Edmonton area.

The Beverly Cenotaph is holding its 100th Remembrance Day celebration. Residents are being asked to stay home and watch the event live on Facebook due to the pandemic.

The Kingsway Legion in Edmonton is holding a small ceremony for veterans and their families only.

In Sturgeon County and the Town of Morinville, residents are invited to stand on their front porches for two minutes at 11 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion in Fort Saskatchewan is holding a small ceremony at the Shell Theatre at the Dow Centennial Centre. The event is free, but tickets are required. One hundred tickets have been made available online. The event will also be streamed on the Fort Saskatchewan Legion #27 Facebook page.

The City of Edmonton will not be holding a formal ceremony at city hall, or at any of the city’s municipal cemeteries, and the annual ceremony at the Butterdome has also been cancelled.

Edmonton Transit Service will participate in Remembrance Day by stopping all trains and buses to recognize a moment of silence at 11 a.m., and DATS will operate on holiday hours. Transit will also be free for veterans or active service members in military uniform or legion dress with a Canadian Forces, RCMP or veterans identification card.

The High Level Bridge, Walterdale Bridge, Muttart Conservatory and Rossdale Power Plant will all be lit in red to recognize our veterans.

The city is asking residents to observe the day at home if possible.