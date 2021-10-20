'A really awesome place': El Mirador demolition underway, making room for highrise towers

EDMONTON -

Crews were demolishing the historic El Mirador apartments in downtown Edmonton Wednesday.

“It was a really awesome place, the community here was really great,” former resident Daniel Snow said as he watched heavy equipment tear the buildings down.

Built in 1935, the building became known for its distinctive, Spanish style, reminiscent of southern California, with its red roof and spiral staircases.

The lots, just north of Jasper Avenue on 108 Street, will be part of a new residential complex by Pangman Developments.

“The Parks” will see new 35 and 45-storey towers for a total of at least 1,000 new condo and apartment units.

The main floor will also have retail bays, the company’s website said.

Snow said he and his fellow residents were given 90 days to leave the building, and many were sad to go.

“I understand the march of progress, they’re going to build a big new condo tower, but we are losing something that was really special,” he said.

The best part of El Mirador was the large courtyard, Snow said. A resident was married there, and all of the residents were invited to the party.

“There’s not a lot of buildings that have shared space where you can connect with your neighbours. I met more people here than I ever did living in your standard walk-up apartments,” he recalled.

The new development will also have greenspace on a rooftop.

It’s expected to be built in the fall of 2022, Pangman’s website said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Touria Izri