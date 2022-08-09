'A win, win, win': Massive addition to proposed gondola plan pitched to councillors

A rendering of a development that Scott Hughes wants added to a proposal to build a gondola in Edmonton (Source: Scott Hughes/ Arc Studio). A rendering of a development that Scott Hughes wants added to a proposal to build a gondola in Edmonton (Source: Scott Hughes/ Arc Studio).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?

The FBI's unprecedented search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department – notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland – decided to take such a drastic step.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island