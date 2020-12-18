EDMONTON -- With a crisp Edmonton wind blowing through the grounds of Alberta Hospital Edmonton, three vehicles arrived, heaping with bags of hand crafted gifts for patients.

Local volunteers representing Blankets of Love delivered 230 handmade quilts and blankets to be distributed to patients at Christmas.

Sheila Ethier is with the Edmonton group, and says they wanted to offer some special gifts to those isolated due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It's really a difficult time right now," she told CTV News Edmonton.

“Family and friends won’t be able to connect with their loved ones, and often patients who are in hospital with mental illness, they’re the last person to get a gift or flowers or cards. The impact these quilts are going to have on these patients is enormous.”

Staff at the hospital were on hand to receive the multi-coloured treasures, and appreciate the passion and effort behind the donations. Their facility of 300 beds has added capacity to accommodate more than 30 patients from the University and Royal Alexandra, moved to free up active treatment space for COVID-19 patients.

“This is absolutely incredible to receive 200 blankets at Christmas, especially during COVID," said Site Director DeAnn Hunter.

“To have people here, who truly need the comforts of home, whether they’re from other hospitals or here at AHE, it’s wonderful to have Blankets of Love give us blankets for our patients that we can distribute at Christmas. We also can’t give out any Christmas gifts or anything this year, because of COVID restrictions, so it's wonderful to have a blanket we can share for comfort.”

This year’s effort was special for Ethier as well. Her son was patient at the U of A Hospital in November, and when his unit was relocated to Alberta Hospital Edmonton, she made a 300-quilt challenge to go to all of those in the combined units.

“Today we’re presenting them with 230 and we’ll still accept quilts into the New Year," she said.

Anyone wishing to donate blankets or quilts to the cause can contact the organization at their website.