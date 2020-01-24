EDMONTON -- Edmonton will host Canada’s largest academic gathering next year. The University of Alberta has been chosen to host the 2021 Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences.

The announcement was made on Friday morning.

The event will run from May 29 to June 4, and is expected to draw more than 70 associations that represent 8,000 researchers, graduate students and policy makers.

"We are excited to partner with the University of Alberta and bring the largest gathering of scholars in Canada to the beautiful city of Edmonton," said Patrizia Albanese, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences. "Congress creates a unique space where people from across Canada – and beyond – come together, share ideas, collaborate and contribute to shaping our future. We cannot wait to welcome our diverse scholarly community here next year for what we know will be a memorable Congress."

"Congress 2021 is an incredible opportunity for the U of A to convene leading thinkers and the public to address together some of the most pressing challenges facing our local, national and global communities," said David Turpin, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Alberta.

The event is expected to bring a $16-million economic boost to the Edmonton region.

The U of A hosted the event back in 2000.