EDMONTON -- A joint investigation including Canadian and American law enforcement agencies has led to the arrest of a 15-year-old male after a swatting investigation.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release on Thursday that the 15-year-old teenager, formerly of Saskatoon, was arrested on Wednesday by the Louisiana Sherriff’s Office. He faces a charge in New Jersey for false public alarm and extradition to other U.S. jurisdictions to face prosecution.

Police say the youth was identified following an extensive investigation by the Edmonton Police Service Cybercrime Unit, SPS, Regional Enforcement Allied Computer Team, the United States Secret Service, and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

According to police, the investigation found the teenager utilized voice over internet protocol (VOIP) technology to transmit a number of calls where he falsely reported incidents of weapons being discharged and that people were critically injured.

False calls were placed to law enforcement agencies, schools, universities, airports, businesses, and personal residences.

“All of the incidents committed by the individual were false yet incited panic and fear, and cost tens of thousands of dollars in emergency response throughout both Canada and the U.S,” Saskatoon police said. “Thankfully, no persons were injured as a result.”

Edmonton police received judicial approval for a search warrant to be executed on a Saskatoon residence on November 19, 2020. Saskatoon police say they executed the warrant and seized “evidence of the offences.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing with more charges anticipated in both Canada and the United States.

Edmonton police did not respond to CTV News Edmonton’s requests for comment.