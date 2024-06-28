Ace Coffee Roasters, Green Onion Cake Man and Uncle Brian's Food Company closed by AHS inspectors
Three popular Edmonton establishments have been ordered to close locations after inspections by Alberta Health Services.
Ace Coffee Roasters
Ace Coffee Roasters at 10180 101 St NW was ordered to close on June 12 after inspectors found the coffee shop was operating without a food handling permit.
Additionally, the following violations were noted:
- Food safety certificate of a person in care and control of the food establishment was not submitted to Alberta Health Services.
- The single compartment sink for manual dishwashing was inadequate.
- The size of the dishwashing sink was inadequate.
- The painted wooden floor at the food premise was unfinished and paint was chipping off in some areas.
- Pest monitoring and records were not available.
- Sanitizer test strips were not available.
The order does not mention Ace Coffee Roaster's two additional locations.
Green Onion Cake Man Ltd.
The man famous for making green onion cakes, one of Edmonton's best known foods, was ordered to close on June 15.
Inspectors found food handlers were not properly washing their hands between tasks. The following issues were also noted at the facility at 9132 118 Ave:
- There is no paper towel dispenser at the hand washing sink.
- The hand washing sink is made of three very small sinks and are not large enough to properly perform hand washing.
- Wastewater is leaking on the ground.
- Cooked pork dumplings and green onion cakes are stored in reusable containers on a preparation table. The temperature of the food items is noted at 8 C.
- Cooked beef brisket is noted to be at 37 C. Hot holding units are not available to store cooked items.
- Frozen food is being thawed at room temperature. Frozen pork dumplings are noted to be at 8 C.
- Non-insulated containers are being used to store high risk food items requiring
- refrigeration.
- Disposable gloves are being reused.
- The mobile unit is not equipped with dishwashing sinks or extra cooking utensils as
- required.
- Samples are being offered without protection from customer contamination. The same cutting board used for food preparation is used to offer samples to customers.
- Wet cleaning cloths are stored on the food preparation counter, and not in a sanitizing solution as required.
The order does not mention the Green Onion Cake Man's second location.
Uncle Brian's Food Company
The specialty meat shop at 3480 93 St. was closed by AHS on June 18 after an inspector found 18 violations, including:
- High risk, potentially hazardous foods were observed and verified as stored at more than 4 C and less than 60 C when not in use, namely: raw meat stored on the vacuum sealer at room temperature – measured at 19 C both with internal probe and external temperature readings. High risk foods were left inside of a toaster/air fryer – measured at 18 C external temperature reading.
- The dry-aged meat was stored improperly that includes but is not limited to:
- -The dry-aged meat observed in the walk-in cooler was not aged/stored in a humidity-controlled environment as required to produce dry-aged meat.
- -The dry-aged meat was partially covered in plastic that would prevent the proper air flow.
- -The dry-aged meat was stored in a raw meat cooler – requirements are that the dry-aged meat is stored in an environment that prevents contamination and was
- required to be segregated from all other meat products and meat processing activities.
- Improper packaging or incomplete vacuum sealing of packaged meats was observed: freezer burned meats had packaging full of air and ice crystals.
- -No ready-made sanitizer was available for used dirty cloth storage. Spray bottles labeled "sanitizer" contained no measurable concentration of a food grade sanitizer.
- -Used bloody and dirty cleaning cloths were stored on the counter and the smoker unit and were not stored in sanitizing solution before use or between uses.
- -No labels were applied onto some of the re-prepackaged meat that were on display in the customer area and ready for sale.
- -The hand sink in the kitchen was dirty, was blocked from easy access, and was missing paper towel for proper handwashing.
- Food and/or food equipment was stored in an unsanitary manner which includes but is not limited to:
- - Food related equipment was stored on top of a dirty garbage can.
- • A knife was observed on the floor.
- • Food and/or food equipment was observed stored on the floor of the dry storage
- room.
- - Griddles were observed stored on the floor, a dirty broom was stored on the griddle
- surface.
- - Sausage casings were stored in an open and were unprotected from contamination.
- Personal items and non-food items were stored on top of and among food and/or food equipment throughout the food processing areas. A vape was stored with the mouthpiece in direct contact with the meat processing table. No separation or organization of food/food equipment from non-food objects.
- In the walk-in cooler, meat intended for human consumption was stored in garbage bags made with plastic that was not food grade.
- Staff were conducting cooking activities in raw meat areas and not in the designated staff area.
- A chemical spray bottle was not labelled to disclose contents and prevent mixing of chemicals.
- Food equipment was broken and not maintained in good repair:
- - Some of the meat display trays were broken, overworn, overused, and pieces of
- plastic were missing from the trays.
- - Tape was used on broken pieces of the sous vide equipment.
- Improper clean-in-place procedures were observed. Inconsistent, infrequent, and
- inadequate sanitization and cleaning of raw meat food equipment was observed:
- - Food equipment had been left used and dirty, with raw meat and blood product contaminating food touch surfaces - with no cleaning or sanitizing after use was
- complete.
- - Other food equipment exhibited build-up of food and debris were observed that include and but were not limited to - the metal racks for dish/equipment, the air
- fryer, storage equipment, the spice spills in the dry storage room, the cords and exteriors of equipment, the scale.
- A large puddle of water and blood was observed in the walk-in cooler.
- The back door was left open, no screen was in place. Live flies were observed within the facility.
- The faucet of the compartment dishwashing sinks was leaking water.
- Written cleaning schedules for staff to sign were observed on the walls, many were not filled out and/or signed recently.
All three establishments have been ordered to close until the deficiencies can be corrected.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE Trudeau Liberals 'under siege' across the country, with Conservatives cracking red 'fortresses' like Toronto and Vancouver: Nanos
Hot on the heels of the Conservatives’ stunning byelection victory in the riding of Toronto—St. Paul’s, new seat projection data from Nanos Research show ridings considered previously safe for the Liberals are increasingly up for grabs.
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total number of accusers in his case to 10.
Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
Is homemade sunscreen safe to use? Here's why it's 'a horrible idea,' according to experts
If you could make sunscreen with items found in your kitchen pantry, should you do it? Posts from social media influencers and bloggers including recipes to make your own sunscreen have been wildly circulated online, but the dermatologists who spoke to CTVNews.ca call it a 'horrible idea.'
Need multiple alarms to wake up in the morning? Here's what could be happening, according to experts
If you are clogging your clock app with multiple morning alarms, you’re setting yourself up for a groggy morning, experts say.
'His heart still beats on': Young track star remembered for giving the gift of life
Not a day goes by when Scott and Amanda Cadman don’t think about their son Kirk.
Biden concedes debate fumbles but declares he will defend democracy. Dems stick by him ─ for now
U.S. President Joe Biden forcefully tried on Friday to quell Democratic anxieties over his unsteady showing in his debate with former President Donald Trump, as elected members of his party closed ranks around him in an effort to shut down talk of replacing him atop the ticket.
Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea
Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.
Fines related to neighbour's 443 noise complaints at centre of B.C. dispute
A B.C. condo owner who was fined tens of thousands of dollars over hundreds of noise complaints made by his downstairs neighbour was partially successful in having the penalties overturned.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
7 suspects face dozens of charges in downtown Calgary bust
Calgary police say charges have been laid against seven people, all believed to be street-level drug traffickers, following a sting on "hot spot locations" in the city's downtown core and on transit.
-
'Freak accident': Skier injured in Banff National Park remains in serious condition
A skier who fell down the side of a mountain in Banff National Park following a cornice collapse last week remains in hospital in serious condition, according to a close friend.
-
RCMP search of rural residence finds pipe bomb in home of murder-conspiracy accused
The RCMP says it had to call in bomb specialists while searching the home of one of two men now on trial on charges of conspiring to murder Mounties at the Coutts blockade in 2022.
Lethbridge
-
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
-
'Our last stand': Murder-conspiracy trial sees phone texts from Coutts blockade
A picture of rage and determination among COVID-19 protesters at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., was spelled out in text messages shown Thursday at a murder-conspiracy trial.
-
Southern Alberta farmers feeling optimistic about crop conditions
Dozens of farmers from across southern Alberta turned out Wednesday for Farming Smarter’s annual 2024 field school.
Saskatoon
-
Family of nine unharmed after Saskatoon home explosion
Saskatoon Fire Department is investigating the cause of an explosion in a Saskatoon home.
-
Saskatoon Bus Rapid Transit expands as Sask. gets $327M infrastructure boost
The Saskatchewan and federal governments have announced joint funding of $327 million for infrastructure projects.
-
Missing Moose Jaw man found dead, no foul play suspected: Police
An 80-year-old Moose Jaw man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.
Regina
-
Missing Moose Jaw man found dead, no foul play suspected: Police
An 80-year-old Moose Jaw man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.
-
Tornado watches issued for much of southeast Sask., including Regina
Tornado watches have been issued for much of southeastern Saskatchewan, including Regina, on Friday morning.
-
New Urgent Care Centre in Regina to open and accept patients on July 2
People in Regina will have another option when it comes to accessing healthcare.
Vancouver
-
B.C. RCMP investigating after 16-year-old girl in serious condition from fentanyl overdose
Mounties in northern British Columbia say an as-yet-unidentified drug trafficker could face serious consequences after a 16-year-old girl overdosed on fentanyl this week and remains in hospital in serious condition.
-
Murder charge laid in Tori Dunn's killing, homicide investigators announce
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 30-year-old Tori Dunn, homicide investigators say.
-
$2.1M being returned to investors who lost 15 times that much in real estate fraud, BCSC says
Investors who collectively lost millions in a real estate scheme will soon be getting a small portion of their money back, according to the B.C. Securities Commission.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. RCMP investigating after 16-year-old girl in serious condition from fentanyl overdose
Mounties in northern British Columbia say an as-yet-unidentified drug trafficker could face serious consequences after a 16-year-old girl overdosed on fentanyl this week and remains in hospital in serious condition.
-
Navy facility in Canadian Arctic 'could be finished this season,' a decade overdue
Nearly a decade behind schedule, the Canadian military’s long-promised naval refuelling station in the High Arctic could open as early as this summer, albeit with restrictions on the facility's operations and serious questions about its long-term viability.
-
Murder charge laid in Tori Dunn's killing, homicide investigators announce
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 30-year-old Tori Dunn, homicide investigators say.
Toronto
-
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total number of accusers in his case to 10.
-
Three TDSB staff members cleared by third-party review amid allegations of anti-Black racism: board
Three staff members who were placed on home assignment amid allegations of anti-Black racism at a Toronto elementary school have been cleared following a third-party review.
-
Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
Montreal
-
Class action lawsuit targets two former Jewish General Hospital employees
Montreal's Jewish General Hospital finds itself at the heart of a class action lawsuit for sexual abuse allegedly committed against children by two former social workers employed by its Child Psychiatry Department, Gino Londei and Steve Trowbridge.
-
Pincourt boy defies bullying to give back to children with cancer
Grant Barron says when he found out that some people grow their hair long to donate to children with hair loss, he set out on a journey to give back.
-
Current immigration levels could lead to 'overreaction,' Quebec premier says
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says there's a risk of overreaction against newcomers if current immigration levels continue.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton man charged after alleged assault on woman in business parking lot
The Fredericton Police Force has laid three charges against a Fredericton man in connection with an alleged assault in a public parking lot on Wednesday.
-
Mix of sun and rain for Canada Day long weekend in Maritimes
An area of high pressure moving east of the Maritimes on Saturday will allow for increasing cloudiness through the day.
-
Nathan MacKinnon takes two of the top trophies at 2024 NHL Awards
Nathan MacKinnon took home two of the top awards at the 2024 NHL Awards in Las Vegas Thursday night – The Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award.
Winnipeg
-
Inquest into fatal police shooting finds officer had no other option
The inquest into the death of a Winnipeg man who was fatally shot by police determined that the officer had “no viable options” after failed attempts to use a Taser.
-
Plan to improve section of Route 90 approved by Winnipeg City Council
A $586-million plan to widen and improve a section of Route 90 has cleared a hurdle at city hall, though it still remains unclear how the upgrades will be paid for.
-
'His heart still beats on': Young track star remembered for giving the gift of life
Not a day goes by when Scott and Amanda Cadman don’t think about their son Kirk.
Ottawa
-
Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 28-July 1
CTV News Ottawa looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Robbery suspect sought by police in Ottawa's west-end
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect after allegedly stealing products from a store in Ottawa's west-end on June 21.
Northern Ontario
-
Five survivors from Sudbury, Ont., rescued in human trafficking investigation
Six people have been charged in a provincial human trafficking investigation that identified five survivors from Greater Sudbury.
-
Critics say end of safe consumption services in northern Ont. will strain health system, lead to more deaths
The northeast’s only remaining supervised consumption site, Safe Health Site Timmins, is shutting down its safe consumption services at the end of the month.
-
Fallen tree damages fence, allowing 50 bison to escape in northern Ont.
Anyone travelling along Highway 64 near Lavigne, Ont., should be on the lookout for bison crossing the road.
Barrie
-
'It just doesn't add up': Barrie bistro owner faces $38,000 landlord debt dispute
A Notice to Terminate posted on the front door of a downtown Barrie establishment shortly after its closure states the owner owes thousands in rent and utilities, but the owner argues he paid for more than his fair share before closing up shop.
-
Victim of head-on crash caused by impaired driver gives emotional statement
The woman who nearly died in a crash involving an impaired driver on Highway 26 in Springwater in 2022 gave an emotional victim impact statement on Friday.
-
Innisfil man charged in 2008 sexual assault
Charges have been laid against a man from Innisfil accused of an alleged sexual assault stemming back nearly 16 years.
Kitchener
-
Showdown expected at Thursday night's Stratford council meeting
Drama is usually reserved for the Stratford Festival stage, but on Thursday night, it might play out at Stratford City Hall - again.
-
Check out these local Canada Day celebrations
The countdown is on to Canada Day! Here’s a quick look at the celebrations happening in your neighbourhood.
-
Guilty plea to second-degree murder of Kitchener man
A man, previously found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to a 2014 death in Kitchener, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
London
-
Western says 'patience is wearing thin' over pro-Palestinian encampment
Western University says its patience is wearing thin. It also says it’s exploring options to shut down a pro-Palestinian protest on campus. In its latest message to the community, Western says it’s grappling with concerning and illegal behaviours.
-
London man arrested after crime spree
A London man is in custody in relation to several investigations over the past two weeks.
-
Front of Pet Valu store shattered by car
No injuries are reported after a car crashed into the front of a store in London on Friday morning. Police and fire responded to the Pet Valu store in the area of Commissioners Road and Wellington Road around 9:45 a.m.
Windsor
-
Longer than normal wait times at Ambassador Bridge for Canada-bound traffic
The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) is warning of longer than normal wait times for traffic coming into Canada.
-
Guns seized at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
Canada Border Services Agency officers seized three guns from a traveller at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.
-
Two arrests made following theft of brand new vehicle
Two suspects have been arrested by Windsor Police after a brand new vehicle was stolen from a factory lot on Thursday afternoon.