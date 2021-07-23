EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Friday.

Active cases increased to 799, after being at 676 on Thursday. There were 605 active infections at the start of the week on Monday.

More than 7,600 tests were completed, giving the province a positivity rate of about 1.3 per cent.

The Calgary zone leads the province for active cases with 473. The Edmonton zone has 155 while the North zone has 75. The South and Central zones have 56 and 39, respectively.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 declined by nine patients from Thursday. Eighty-four people are seeking treatment for COVID-19 across the province, including 26 in ICU.

The Calgary zone also leads the province for hospitalizations and those in ICU. The Central and South zones have no patients in ICU.

Approximately 75.2 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine while 62 per cent of those eligible for vaccination are fully vaccinated.

More than 230,000Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.