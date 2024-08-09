Adventure farm offers 'good old fashioned play' southwest of Edmonton
On a hot summer day there's no better way to cool off than with a water gun fight.
At Sassy G's Adventure farm just outside of Spruce Grove, there's an area tailored for the classic game.
"I remember as a kid, and even watching my kids have so much fun with the water guns, so it just made sense to put it in the park, especially on those hot days," said Sam Kreuger, owner of Sassy G's.
Water gun fights at Sassy G's Adventure Farm. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)
There's also throwing games, wall ball, and what is believed to be Canada's first farm ninja obstacle course.
"It's kind of what us farmers do every day, dodging the cow pies, going through the fence, over the fence, jumping on the saddle, lassoing a cow, everything. Everything we do on the farm."
The farm ninja obstacle course at Sassy G's Adventure Farm. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)
This is only the second season for the farm, but already appears to be a hit with kids and "It's got the playground, the animals, lots of fun activities. And funny enough, I really do think it's for everybody," visitor Twila said.
"There are a lot of children's activities, but I think a lot of adults I see are having more fun "It's good old fashioned play where you've got hands-on, get a little dirty and have a little fun. there's nothing digital here," said Kreuger.
Children milking a fake cow at Sassy G's Adventure Farm. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)
She says it was designed with activities the whole family can enjoy.
"[Parents] expect to be just sitting on a bench watching their kids. No. It's been very humbling."
And if the temperature hits 30 C again, there's no extra charge for the water fights
