EDMONTON -- The second phase of an affordable housing project in Leduc is now complete.

The federal and provincial governments spent $15.8 million together to build a total of 64 units in the Linsford Gardens apartment complex.

Monday was the grand opening but some families have already moved into their new homes.

"This is an important day for Leduc, and we commend all those who have worked to provide affordable housing for individuals and families in this community," said Minister of Seniors and Housing Josephine Pon. "Alberta’s government is proud to contribute to this project, and committed to working with other orders of government, nonprofit and private-sector partners to better support the housing needs of Albertans who live in rural or remote communities."

Samantha Chartrand, a single mother of two boys and resident of the new project, says the community is in dire need of affordable units.

"A two-bedroom apartment goes for $1,100 and most people have more than one kid," she said. "Without Linsford Gardens there would be nowhere for these people to go."

Construction created approximately 115 jobs.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Darcy Seaton