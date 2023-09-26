Edmonton

    • 'African Giant' Burna Boy bringing slick sound to Edmonton in November

    Burna Boy performs at State Farm Arena on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP) Burna Boy performs at State Farm Arena on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

    Grammy-award winning singer Burna Boy announced a new North American tour Tuesday with four Canadian stops including Rogers Place in Edmonton.

    The Nigerian-born artist – known for hits like Last, Last, Ye and On The Low – took home the Best World Music Album award at the 2020 Grammy's for African Giant.

    He followed that up in 2021 with the same award for Twice As Tall.

    Burna Boy has also been featured on songs by Justin Bieber, Sam Smith and Khalid.

    The tour will hit 16 cities starting in Los Angeles on Nov. 3 before wrapping up in Atlanta on March 9.

    The Edmonton show is on Nov. 9 with presale tickets available Wednesday.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite

    Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.

    Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam

    An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News