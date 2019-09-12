The goats of Rundle Park are going baaaaaaa-ck home after spending the summer eating noxious weeds.

This marks the end of the three-year pilot project for the animals.

For the last three years, three times a year, the goats returned to the same 10-acre section of the park to assist with weed control.

“Our partners from Olds College will finish their research on which species of noxious weeds are growing in Rundle Park,” said Joy Lakhan, the City of Edmonton’s GoatWorks Project Coordinator, in a written release.

“They will also look at how the species have changed over three years, and how effective the goats have been at controlling those species.”

The results will be available to the city next year, and will help them decide the future of the goat program.

The pilot project was introduced in 2017 in response to the city’s ban on cosmetic herbicides on city land.