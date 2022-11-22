AGLC says no to Camrose casino relocation to south Edmonton
A Camrose casino has been told it won't be allowed to relocate to south Edmonton.
Capital City Casinos applied in August to move one of their casinos from Camrose to a vacant lot near Parsons Road, sparking backlash from the local community.
Some residents in the area were worried about the proposed relocation of the 60,000 square foot casino, and contacted ward Coun. Keren Tang and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) to oppose the move.
"I heard a ton over the summer, just from residents who live in that area concerned about the impact a casino of this size would bring to traffic issues, to the well-being of the community," Tang said.
"I've also heard a lot from community organizations in terms of how will the proceeds from gaming, the revenue, benefit the greater community."
City council joined residents in raising their concerns to the AGLC in August. Since the casino would keep its rural designation, Tang said profits would go to organizations in Camrose and council worried about how that would impact local charities.
The period for public feedback ended Aug. 10, and the AGLC said the decision to deny the application for relocation was made on Nov. 10.
"Glad to see that that collective effort has paid off, but I'm cautiously optimistic because there is still that 30-day appeal process."
"So it's not over until it's over, and I'll certainly be keeping a close eye on this process."
The casino has until early December to appeal the decision.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon
