EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services launched the second wave of Connect Care Saturday at several suburban locations across the Edmonton zone.

The system gives healthcare providers a central access point for patient information and best practices. It also includes AHS Connect, a portal for patients to access their medial information when they are treated at one of the sites using the new system.

Up until this point, over 1,000 different systems have been used across the province to digitize similar information.

The goal is to have everyone on one system.

“So information can flow across sites, across the zone and eventually across the province,” said Dr. David Zygun, medical director for the AHS Edmonton Zone.

“There won’t be loss of information, and that’s one of the major objectives of this initiative.”

Nearly 4,900 staff and 1,100 physicians and other prescribers are involved in its roll out, according to AHS.

“By spreading this to more sites we’ll be able to better function as an integrated system,” Zygun said.

“This is obviously a large practice change and we have to be vigilant for these issues, but our teams have really done well overnight and in the preparation for this.”

Connect Care’s first wave was rolled out last November. The second wave was support to happen in May, but was pushed back so AHS could focus on coronavirus.

Zygun said Connect Care has actually helped during the pandemic with issues like contact tracing and patient placement.

“Preparations did continue and in the background for this, for what we could do and we wanted to move forward with this transition given the huge benefits of connect care in managing the system.”

The following hospitals, sites and programs are included in the second wave launch:

Devon General Hospital

Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital

Leduc Community Hospital

Redwater Health Centre (lab only)

Strathcona Community Hospital in Sherwood Park

Sturgeon Community Hospital in St. Albert

WestView Health Centre in Stony Plain

North East Community Health Centre in Edmonton

Continuing Care Access

Palliative Community Consult Team

Northern Alberta Renal Program

Zygun said there have already been far fewer issues in the second launch than the first one.

“A 75 to 80 per cent improvement in the number of issues identifying that there have been great learnings in many areas.”

The implementation of Connect Care across Alberta will be done in nine waves, with the last set to occur in 2023.

The wave approach is to ensure AHS is able to fix issues as they appear, allowing the system to adapt before it is rolled out in other areas.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson.