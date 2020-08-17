EDMONTON -- An Edmonton church is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, Alberta Health Services confirmed to CTV News Monday.

A spokesperson said AHS is aware of COVID-19 cases linked to the Bible Pentecostal Church in north Edmonton.

"Anyone who attended the Bible Pentecostal Church in Edmonton between July 26 and August 12 (or who is a close contact of an attendee) should book a COVID-19 test online and continue to monitor for symptoms," AHS said.

A sign on the church's door reads, "All church services are postponed until Sunday, August 26."

A parishioner told CTV News that last time she went to the church on Aug. 9 there were about 100 people in attendance between upstairs and downstairs, and that there was some physical distancing and mask wearing, but that not everyone was following the rules.

The outbreak will be added to the Alberta government website Tuesday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Carlyle Fiset