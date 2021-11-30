AHS to accept negative COVID-19 tests from unvaccinated workers at sites facing staff shortages

EDMONTON -

Alberta health-care workers who do not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as mandated by their employer will be allowed to submit negative tests instead, but only at facilities that would be short staffed without them.

Alberta Health Services president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu estimated about 260 employees at 16 locations across the province would fit the criteria.

"I want to be clear, the testing option is temporary and will be limited in scope. Only clinical work locations deemed to be at significant risk of service disruptions due to staffing shortages resulting from unvaccinated staff will be part of the testing program," she emphasized while announcing the accommodation on Monday.

AHS staff were previously given until Nov. 30 to get vaccinated or be approved for an exemption.

Roughly four per cent of full-time and part-time employees, half a per cent of doctors, and one per cent of ICU staff are either not immunized against COVID-19 or have not submitted their vaccine status. Together, they total about 3,000 health-care workers.

Yiu said AHS had "done all that we can do to encourage them."

"We've reached out to provide evidence-based reasons to get the vaccine and have worked hard to answer any concerns and questions that have been raised. And we have stressed just how valuable the vaccine is in protecting those in our care," she told media.

"Unfortunately, there are a small number of areas within our health-care system where a lack of vaccination may impact patient care and this raises concerns for us all."

The change in AHS' immunization policy is the result of a direction by Health Minister Jason Copping.

"The number one priority must always be patient care and ensuring all Albertans, regardless of where they live, have access to the health services that they need. I do not want to see health services in any community reduced because staff are unable to work," he said Monday.

To bring in the new testing policy, AHS is extending the vaccine deadline to Dec. 13.

Those who are eligible but choose to not get vaccinated will need to provide a proof of a negative and privately paid for negative PCR test no more than 48 hours before the start of their shift. If they provide a negative rapid test, they will not be able to work until the results are confirmed by a follow-up PCR test.

Those who are eligible but choose not to get vaccinated or submit tests will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence. Employees at all other sites who are not granted an exemption and are still unvaccinated on Dec. 13 will also be placed on an unpaid leave of absence.